Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.05

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Several research firms have commented on EFSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

