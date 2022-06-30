Enigma (ENG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,480.00

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $91,603.86 and $50,480.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00217631 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001110 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00430163 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

