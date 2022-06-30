Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

EPAC stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.