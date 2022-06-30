Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 184,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,420,067 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $774.13 million, a P/E ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,086.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.