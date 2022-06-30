Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Head-To-Head Survey

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Altus Power and Enel Américas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enel Américas 0 2 0 0 2.00

Altus Power presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.39%. Enel Américas has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 70.48%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Enel Américas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and Enel Américas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 13.31 $5.91 million N/A N/A Enel Américas $16.19 billion 0.45 $740.86 million $0.43 11.19

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power N/A -14.88% -3.19% Enel Américas 5.57% 6.15% 2.64%

Risk and Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Américas has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Enel Américas shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altus Power beats Enel Américas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Enel Américas (Get Rating)

Enel Américas S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, and Peru. As of December 31, 2021, it had 15,926 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 26.2 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Américas S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

