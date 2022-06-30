Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 106.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.

Shares of ENTG opened at $93.89 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

