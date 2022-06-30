Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,426 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of STAG Industrial worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 148,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

