Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $79.02 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

