Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 214,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

