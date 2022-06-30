Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,190 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.75. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

