ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3814 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.04 on Thursday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ENGGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.60 ($20.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR (Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

