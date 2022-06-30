Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 42.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

