Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

LLY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $330.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $307.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,449 shares of company stock worth $404,243,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

