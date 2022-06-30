Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $322.88 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $330.85. The stock has a market cap of $306.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.76 and a 200-day moving average of $277.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,835,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,724,022.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

