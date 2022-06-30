Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.69. 33,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. The company has a market cap of $307.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.76 and its 200-day moving average is $277.63.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock worth $404,243,739. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.