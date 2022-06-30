Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 29,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

