Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 195,797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $389.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,720. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.60 and a 200 day moving average of $387.84.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

