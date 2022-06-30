Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

VO traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.07 and a 200-day moving average of $228.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

