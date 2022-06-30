Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 999,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.70. 37,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

