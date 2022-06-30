Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.87 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.25. 183,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,132,335. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83.

