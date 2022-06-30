Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.35 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 52,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,639,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.66. 117,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,908. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47.
