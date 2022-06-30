Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,399 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.27 and a 200-day moving average of $352.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.79.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

