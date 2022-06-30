Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT stock traded down $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $235.13. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,954. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $227.97 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.23.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.