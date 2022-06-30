Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,686 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 98,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.