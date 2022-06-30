Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of GBCI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.23. 1,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

