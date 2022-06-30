Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 8.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Elevance Health worth $261,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Elevance Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Shares of ELV stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $484.23. 14,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.35. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

Elevance Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.