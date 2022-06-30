Elementeum (ELET) Market Cap Hits $10,096.44

Elementeum (ELET) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $10,096.44 and $255.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.29 or 0.01891057 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Elementeum Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elementeum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

