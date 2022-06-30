Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $340,764.48 and $1,362.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

