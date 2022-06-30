Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of ESTC traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.64. 24,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

