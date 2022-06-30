Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.51

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 22952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

