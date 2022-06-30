Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,105. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

