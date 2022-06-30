Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 87,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 384,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

About Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.