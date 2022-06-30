Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.5% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $152.66. 10,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,587. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

