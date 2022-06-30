Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,919 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton worth $54,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 20.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

