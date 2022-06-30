easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 710 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.71) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($6.01) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.20) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.49) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.21) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 682.27 ($8.37).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 386.60 ($4.74) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 490.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 548.54. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 382.90 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 974.80 ($11.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

