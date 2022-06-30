EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.90.

Shares of EGP opened at $156.39 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $190.20.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 32.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 112.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 30,616 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 54.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

