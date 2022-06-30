EastGroup Properties, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.88 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.56.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,432,000 after buying an additional 197,667 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

