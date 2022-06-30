E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Shares Down 0.8%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 289,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 289,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12.

E.W. Scripps ( NYSE:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $565.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.50 million.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (NYSE:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

