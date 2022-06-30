E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.36

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 13438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, Huber Research downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.74.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,911.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 187.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 58.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

