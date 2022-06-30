Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 8.9%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares were down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 6,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,098,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,252,032 shares in the company, valued at $67,709,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,125 shares of company stock worth $5,477,239.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $29,180,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 187.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after buying an additional 290,182 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,896,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $15,007,000.

About Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.