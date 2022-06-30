DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 2,465,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,113. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 426,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

