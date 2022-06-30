DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.
DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.
Shares of DD stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 2,465,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,113. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 426,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
