Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $297.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

