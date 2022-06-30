Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Short Interest Up 251.2% in June

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 251.2% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DSAC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duddell Street Acquisition by 2,103.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 308,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,952,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

