Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

NYSE NAPA opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.16. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at $34,327,553.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $229,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,117 shares of company stock worth $1,533,180 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 73.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

