DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00008915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $63,177.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.29 or 0.01740104 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00178983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

