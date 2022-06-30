Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.8-74.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.46 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 1,249,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,117. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -460.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,798.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $634,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

