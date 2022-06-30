Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCT. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.25, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

