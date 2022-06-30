Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCT. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.25, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68.
In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.