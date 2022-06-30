Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 68,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

