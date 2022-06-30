Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.02 EPS.

DCT traded down $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 66,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

