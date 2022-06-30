DRIFE (DRF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,306.00

DRIFE (DRF) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, DRIFE has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. DRIFE has a total market cap of $698,109.28 and $30,306.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DRIFE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,092.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 687,327,926 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DRIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.